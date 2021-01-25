NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another winter storm moves into New Mexico overnight.

A slight between storm system Monday, with light snow still falling across the high terrain of western and northern New Mexico. Temperatures will be cooler today with the passage of a Pacific cold front Sunday. Another Pacific front will sweep across New Mexico tonight. Lift from the storm system and a moist, southwesterly flow will bring heavy snowfall tonight through Tuesday for west facing slopes and the high terrain of western and northern New Mexico. Much colder weather is on the way Tuesday too.

A ridge of high pressure builds back into the region for the second half of this week, brining in warmer temperatures and drier conditions. Temperatures climb back to near and above average by Thursday and Friday. Another storm system is on tap for the weekend that will once again bring mountain snow and valley rain chances back to New Mexico.