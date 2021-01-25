Another winter storm moves into New Mexico overnight

Weather Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another winter storm moves into New Mexico overnight.

A slight between storm system Monday, with light snow still falling across the high terrain of western and northern New Mexico. Temperatures will be cooler today with the passage of a Pacific cold front Sunday. Another Pacific front will sweep across New Mexico tonight. Lift from the storm system and a moist, southwesterly flow will bring heavy snowfall tonight through Tuesday for west facing slopes and the high terrain of western and northern New Mexico. Much colder weather is on the way Tuesday too.

A ridge of high pressure builds back into the region for the second half of this week, brining in warmer temperatures and drier conditions. Temperatures climb back to near and above average by Thursday and Friday. Another storm system is on tap for the weekend that will once again bring mountain snow and valley rain chances back to New Mexico.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES