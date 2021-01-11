Grant’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Warmer and quieter weather returns

Temperatures gradually warm this week ahead of a backdoor cold front late Thursday.

Sunny skies are back across New Mexico today, helping to warm temperatures lightly over yesterday. Snow is still covering the ground for parts of southeastern New Mexico and Socorro County, which will leave temperatures cooler in those locations. We will be under a gradual warming trend through Thursday for most, as high pressure sets up to the west, keeping a dry, northwesterly jet steam over New Mexico. This will also bring breezy to windy conditions in eastern New Mexico into the middle of the week, and windy weather to the US 550 corridor on Thursday.

A backdoor cold front will move into the state late on Thursday, bringing a slight drop in temperatures Friday afternoon. A quick warm up is in store for Saturday, but another cold front cools temperatures off again to near average on Sunday. Overall looking relatively quiet and dry the next several days.

