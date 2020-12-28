Snow continues to move into northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winter weather is moving through parts of New Mexico today, with an increase in snow chances overnight.

Snow started falling across parts of northern New Mexico Sunday, but with an increasing jet stream overhead and increasing moisture, the snow has also increased across the northern mountains today. Snow coverage and intensity will increase overnight as the bulk of this storm system moves into New Mexico with an attached cold front. This will bring a period of briefly heavy snowfall along the front to parts of western and northern New Mexico by early Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, a lot of this snow will taper off as it reaches the Rio Grande Valley, however some very light rain or snow will be possible in the Albuquerque metro Tuesday morning, but no impacts are expected.

Winds will pick up Tuesday afternoon for southern New Mexico, while the cold front moves across the state. This storm system exits Tuesday night as the precipitation tapers off through the day. Quieter and colder weather settles in for Wednesday, but another weak storm system moves into New Mexico New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. Snow chances look limited to the high terrain of western and northern New Mexico, but quieter weather is on the way again this weekend.

(courtesy National Weather Service)
(courtesy National Weather Service)

