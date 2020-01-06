Grant’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Live Now
Community gathers for visitation of longtime City Councilor Ken Sanchez
Relatively quiet weather will stick with us this week. Temperatures will stay steady into the middle of the week before a cold front sweeps across the state, bringing a chance for snow to some and cooler weather.

This Pacific front will bring the best chance for snow across the northern mountains and western New Mexico. Only a few inches of accumulation is expected across some of the higher terrain.

Temperatures will be cooler the end of this week thanks to the front, but start warming up again this weekend as sunny skies return. A few snow showers possible across the northern mountains again Sunday into Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

