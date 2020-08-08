Grant’s Friday Night Forecast

Monsoon moisture will push northward into the weekend, spreading rain chances northward as well. Much drier weather on the way next week.

Scattered showers and storms have once gain popped up this afternoon across New Mexico, with better coverage along and south of I-40. Another weak surge of monsoon moisture is expected to push northward overnight into Saturday, bringing a better chance for showers and storms into parts of the northern mountains for Saturday. Isolated storms will continue to be possible Sunday, especially across the mountains, but dry air will continue to creep into northwestern New Mexico.

More dry air will begin to spread across the state into Monday, leaving rain chances across the south central mountains and the eastern plains thanks to a weak backdoor front. Dry air overtakes the state though Tuesday through Wednesday, leaving most of the state dry and hot.