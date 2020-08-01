Grant’s Friday Night Forecast

Afternoon storm chances will continue into the weekend, with the threat for a couple strong to severe thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms formed across eastern New Mexico this afternoon, developing off the central mountains to the Sangre de Cristo’s and moving south. This weather pattern will continue into the weekend. More afternoon storm swill develop across the mountains, and even into the high terrain of western New Mexico along the Continental Divide. Storms will move south quickly again this weekend and bring the threat for severe weather yet again.