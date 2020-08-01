Grant’s Friday Night Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Afternoon storm chances will continue into the weekend, with the threat for a couple strong to severe thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms formed across eastern New Mexico this afternoon, developing off the central mountains to the Sangre de Cristo’s and moving south. This weather pattern will continue into the weekend. More afternoon storm swill develop across the mountains, and even into the high terrain of western New Mexico along the Continental Divide. Storms will move south quickly again this weekend and bring the threat for severe weather yet again.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss