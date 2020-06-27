Grant’s Friday Night Forecast

More storms are expected for Saturday afternoon across southern New Mexico, while elevated and critical fire danger returns to the western half of the state.

Another chance for showers and storms will develop Saturday afternoon, mainly south of I-40. A better chance for accumulating rainfall will be in eastern New Mexico, while the western half of the state will have a better chance for dry thunderstorms.

With that dry air, elevated and critical fire conditions will return to western New Mexico through the weekend and into early next week too. Winds will gust over 35 mph tomorrow afternoon along and west of I-25.

Next week will remain dry, with a slight drop in afternoon highs into the middle of the week for the northern half of the state.