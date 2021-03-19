Grant’s Friday Night Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Warmer and windier weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southwesterly winds bring in warmer temperatures Saturday, but rain and snow chances return next week.

Spring-like weather continues into the weekend, with some of the warmest weather on the way Saturday for most. Albuquerque should see its first 70° day of the year Saturday. An approaching upper-level jet stream will bring windier conditions every afternoon this weekend. A weak storm system will bring cooler temperatures early next week, and a chance for snow across parts of northern New Mexico.

A more potent storm system is on tap for the middle of next week that will bring even cooler temperatures and widespread chances for rain and snow.

