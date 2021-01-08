Winter storm expected to hit parts of New Mexico this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm will impact New Mexico this weekend bringing heavy snow to the northern and eastern parts of the state.

An area of low pressure will move into northwestern New Mexico by Saturday afternoon, bringing light snow and light rain to the northern half of the state. As this low-pressure center moves into the Rio Grande Valley and over Albuquerque by Saturday evening, snow intensity and coverage will increase for the northern mountains and eastern New Mexico, especially as a backdoor cold front moves into the eastern half of the state.

This low will continue to track south down the Rio Grande Valley, increasing the snow intensity across eastern New Mexico. The backdoor cold front will also provide an area of enhanced lift and heavy snowfall Saturday night, especially for areas along the I-40 corridor. Easterly winds will provide upslope flow, bringing the potential for heavy snow to the east slopes of the central mountains too.

This storm begins to taper off by Sunday afternoon, after bringing measurable snowfall to the southeastern part of the state Sunday morning. Difficult to impossible travel conditions will be possible though across the entire eastern half of New Mexico, especially I-25 and I-40 Saturday night into Sunday morning. Exercise extreme caution if you must travel anywhere. Some isolated locations in eastern New Mexico could see upwards of 10″ of snow with this storm system.

Cooler and quieter weather follows in the storms wake, but warmer weather returns again by the middle of next week.

