Grant’s Friday Night Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Windier for some this weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds will pick up across eastern New Mexico this weekend as warmer weather returns statewide.

It is a quiet start to the New Year across New Mexico, with only clouds keeping temperatures close to average for this time of year. A dry, northwesterly jet stream sets up over the state by Saturday afternoon. This will bring breezy to windy conditions east of the central mountains in the afternoon through the weekend as temperatures start a warming trend. Highs by Monday and Tuesday next week will be 10-20° above average for this time of year.

A storm system will pass around New Mexico again by the middle of next week. It will bring breezy to windy conditions across the state and slightly cooler temperatures. Unfortunately with a lack of moisture, it only appears the northern mountains will see a chance for light snow.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery