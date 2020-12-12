Rain and snow chances return Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another chance for snow and rain returns to New Mexico Saturday.

Snow in the northern mountains will come to an end tonight as cold temperatures settle in. Saturday morning will remain quiet, however another storm system will be moving in starting Saturday afternoon. A mix of snow and rain will develop around the Four Corners Saturday afternoon and will expand across the northern half of New Mexico through Saturday night. Snow will create difficult travel conditions across western and northern New Mexico Saturday night. A chance for rain and snow will also move into the metro with this storm system late Saturday evening. Winds will be strong across much of the state as well Saturday night, causing reduced visibility with windblown snow.

Heavier snow will pick up across northeastern New Mexico early Sunday morning, before the storm system moves out and Sunday afternoon will be sunnier and drier. Temperatures will be much colder for the second half of the weekend.

Next week temperatures will remain on a bit of roller coaster ride, with another chance for snow in the northern mountains on Monday.