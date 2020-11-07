Grant’s Friday Night Forecast

Wind, rain and snow is on the way to parts of New Mexico starting this weekend with two storm systems moving in.

Clouds covered most of New Mexico by this afternoon as subtropical moistures moves in head of two storm systems. The first storm system will begin to move into tonight, starting with snow across the San Juan Mountains in southern Colorado. Isolated showers will be possible along the Arizona state line by Saturday morning. Rain chances across western and northern New Mexico increase Saturday night as a cold front sweeps across the state. Most of the moisture from this first storm system will stay in the western, northern and central parts of the state. Some thunderstorms are possible along the cold front as well. Winds across New Mexico will also increase into Saturday night with wind gusts over 50 mph likely for many through Sunday morning.

Most of Sunday will feature quieter, but still breezy to windy weather across the state. The second storm system will begin to move in Sunday night, and will bring much colder weather. Snow will begin across the Four Corners region and southwestern Colorado by Sunday night, spreading to the east through the day. This is when lower elevations will have a chance for light snow, especially through Monday afternoon and Monday evening before the storm tapers off by early Tuesday morning.

No major travel impacts are expected across the state, with the exception of high terrain roads where blowing snow will reduce visibility. Temperatures will fall below freezing for many areas by Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be staying cool through all of next week, as winds will stay breezy in the afternoon as well. Another storm system will move in on Thursday, but looks to mainly keep the breezy conditions and cooler temperatures around.