Grant’s Friday Night Forecast

Relatively calm and quiet weather into next week.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Relatively calm and quiet weather into next week. Temperatures climb into Halloween ahead of a backdoor front Saturday night.

Temperatures continue their climb across New Mexico this afternoon. This warming trend will continue into Halloween as temperatures climb back to near and above normal across the state.

A weak backdoor cold front will move in Saturday night, bringing wind gusts up to 30 mph across the eastern plains. Light to moderate gap wind will develop Saturday night too for areas like Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Temperatures will be about 5-15° cooler across eastern New Mexico Sunday, while fairly stead west of the Rio Grande Valley.

Warmer weather continues to move in through next week. A few isolated showers will be possible early next week across the high terrain of western New Mexico, otherwise, a dry forecast is in store for the rest of us over the next several days.

