Grant’s Friday Night Forecast

Smoke will linger across western New Mexico through the weekend. Temperatures climb this weekend with another chance for storms northeast.

More smoke will settle into parts of central and western New Mexico overnight, but not as thick as the last couple of days. Another isolated storm chance will be possible across northeastern New Mexico Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be climbing through the weekend, especially by Sunday.

High pressure will build into western New Mexico through early next week, and looks to keep the heat around for a while. Meanwhile, daily afternoon shower and thunderstorms chances look likely across northeastern New Mexico that could provide a little relief from the drought.

