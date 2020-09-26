Grant’s Friday Night Forecast

Hot weather continues this weekend ahead of a powerful cold front Sunday night.

Record high temperatures were set across New Mexico today. With high pressure to our west, it is keeping the heat and dry air in place through the weekend, although temperatures will fall a degree or two for most Saturday and Sunday.

A powerful cold front will sweep across the state Sunday night. This front will drop temperatures 15° to 30° from Sunday’s high temperature to Monday’s high temperatures, with the biggest drops in the eastern half of the state. This front is also expected to bring strong winds early Monday morning, with potentially damaging canyon wind gusts up to 50 mph, including Albuquerque. It is also going to bring a chance for precipitation across northeastern New Mexico and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. By early Monday morning, a mix of rain and snow will be possible along I-25 from Las Vegas to Raton, with snow possible across the higher terrain and the Raton Mesa’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature warmer weather again, before another weak cold front will move through New Mexico Wednesday afternoon cooling off temperatures again for Thursday.