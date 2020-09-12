Grant’s Friday Night Forecast

Temperatures climb through the weekend

After a taste of summer, fall and winter all within 48 hours earlier this week, temperatures will slowly climb closer to normal this weekend.

Sunshine finally returned to more of New Mexico this afternoon, allowing temperatures to climb as much 30° warmer than Thursday. Haze from wildfires burning across the western half of the United States has moved back into the state again today, bringing hazy conditions through Saturday.

Temperatures will be gradually climbing through the weekend, as most will stay dry. A few isolated showers will be possible over the high terrain of southern New Mexico this weekend, and then eventually the lower terrain early as next week as a weak cold front moves through. This front will only drop temperatures a couple degrees for Monday. Temperatures will be hovering around normal with dry conditions into the middle and end of next week.

