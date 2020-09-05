Grant’s Friday Night Forecast

Record and near record heat settles in this Labor Day weekend, but a blast of winter may be in store for parts of New Mexico early next week.

Hot weather will stick around through the holiday weekend. High temperatures will push record and near record territory, especially Sunday and Monday afternoon. A few isolated storms will be possible over northern and western New Mexico, along with the south central mountains Saturday. An isolated storm chance will continue to be possible over the mountains through Labor Day.

A dramatic change is on the way starting Tuesday. A strong cold front will sweep across the state bringing drastically colder temperatures by Wednesday morning and afternoon. Areas in northern and eastern New Mexico will likely see their first freezing temperatures of the year. The bigger question still is the extent of precipitation. Precipitation chances look better right now along and east of the central mountains and through the northern mountains. Snow is also looking more and more likely for areas in north-central and northeastern New Mexico. Snow levels could drop to as low as 5,000′ in upslope regions with accumulating snowfall very possible. Stay tuned as the forecast continues to be updated…