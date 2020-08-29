Grant’s Friday Night Forecast

Slightly cooler weather on the way this weekend with increasing rain chances Saturday. A bigger cool down on the way for the middle of next week.

High pressure has relocated to southern New Mexico today, bringing more record and near record high heat across the state. A backdoor cold front will cool temperatures off only slightly for this weekend, while keeping good chances for rain and storms around, especially Saturday, including for those across the eastern half of the state. Scattered storm chances will continue through early next week across most of the state.

A much more impressive Pacific cold front will dive south through New Mexico on Tuesday, bringing drier air and cooler temperatures. This will cut off the chance of rain for almost everyone, and bring in some of the coolest afternoon highs in over a month.