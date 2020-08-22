Grant’s Friday Night Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

High pressure dominates the weather pattern still

An unchanging weather pattern will continue with near record heat, isolated storm chances and wildfire haze.

Wildfires in Colorado and New Mexico continues to bring hazy conditions to much of New Mexico today, and will continue into the weekend as upper level high pressure circulates to our west. This high pressure will continue to dominate our weather patter into next week. Record and near record high temperatures will continue through Saturday across central and western New Mexico, before afternoon highs drop a few degrees into this weekend and next week.

Scattered storms will continue to be possible the next several days, mainly across the northern and central mountains, and the Gila. High pressure will continue to keep northwestern New Mexico dry into the weekend, however a little better moisture will move into this region next week, introducing slight chances for rain. Meanwhile, much of eastern New Mexico will dry out next week.

