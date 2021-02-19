Warmer and drier weather into the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather finally returns into Saturday, but a storm system passing to the north, will bring in cooler temperatures again Sunday.

A much quieter start to the day across New Mexico, but it is very cold heading out the door. A northwesterly jet stream returns today, bringing in warmer and drier weather across the region. Highs climb back closer to and above average for this time of year on Saturday. A weak storm system will bring snow chances back to the northern mountains Saturday into Sunday, and bring a cold front to the state, cooling temperatures off for Sunday.

Temperatures rebound again through the first half of next week. Another possible storm system will bring cooler weather into the second half, and even rain and snow chances back to parts of the state.

