Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Snow and rain has moved into the state, but as temperatures fall overnight, rain will switch over to snow flurries by Saturday morning.

Heavy snow will continue to be possible across the northern mountains and higher terrain over western New Mexico. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are still in effect until Saturday evening.

Snow ends by Sunday as very cold air settles in through the beginning of next week. Temperatures start climbing back to average as we head into the New Year.