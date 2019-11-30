Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

A strong cold front surged across New Mexico today bringing more rain and snow to the state. Strong winds will continue across eastern New Mexico Saturday as mountain snow showers taper off through tomorrow.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph will continue to be possible in eastern New Mexico Saturday behind the cold front that moved through the state today. Skies will turn sunny across the state, but temperatures will stay well below average for this time of year.

Temperatures will be slow to warm into the beginning of next week as winds die down by Sunday. Another storm system will move into New Mexico by the middle of next week that will bring mountain snow and valley rain back to the state.