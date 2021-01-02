Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds will pick up across eastern New Mexico this weekend as warmer weather returns statewide.

It is a quiet start to the New Year across New Mexico, with only clouds keeping temperatures close to average for this time of year. A dry, northwesterly jet stream sets up over the state by Saturday afternoon. This will bring breezy to windy conditions east of the central mountains in the afternoon through the weekend as temperatures start a warming trend. Highs by Monday and Tuesday next week will be 10-20° above average for this time of year.

A storm system will pass around New Mexico again by the middle of next week. It will bring breezy to windy conditions across the state and slightly cooler temperatures. Unfortunately with a lack of moisture, it only appears the northern mountains will see a chance for light snow.