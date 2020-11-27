Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Winter weather possible in Albuquerque tonight

Winter weather will be possible in Albuquerque overnight with a chance for light snow through Saturday morning. Rain and snow continues across central and eastern New Mexico into Saturday morning as well.

A winter storm system is moving through central New Mexico this evening, spreading a wide swatch of rain and snow from the northern mountains south to Socorro County and from Grants to Clines Corners. This swath of moisture will travel east through this evening and into the overnight. Rain will switch over to snow, even in valley locations, and temperatures drop to freezing. A chance for snow will be possible in the Albuquerque metro, with up to a trace to 1″ possible. Higher amounts are expected in the East Mountains. Some minor, and localized travel impacts will be possible tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Saturday morning.

Isolated rain and snow will continue in far eastern New Mexico Saturday afternoon, but dry air will quickly return to the state bringing sunny skies. Temperatures will stay cool through the weekend, hovering around average for this time of year on Sunday. A couple cold fronts next week will generally keep temperatures below average.

