Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Damaging winds will be possible across eastern New Mexico Saturday, while it will be a windy start to the weekend elsewhere.

A strong storm system will pass north of New Mexico, leaving us void of moisture, but what it will bring are strong winds Saturday. Strong winds will begin to develop tonight over the peaks of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and translate down the east slopes into eastern New Mexico through Saturday morning. Wind gusts up to 70 mph will be possible across this part of the state where a High Wind Warning will go into effect. Windy to breezy conditions are expected across much of the state Saturday as well.

Strong winds, combined with low relative humidity, will also develop elevated and critical fire conditions across the eastern half of the state. Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches will go into effect on Saturday.

Winds will die down by Saturday night. A cold front from the northwest will move across New Mexico Saturday night as well, but will only keep afternoon highs similar to what we see on Saturday. A warming trend commences on Monday as afternoon highs will approach records by the middle of next week.