Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Relatively calm and quiet weather into next week. Temperatures climb into Halloween ahead of a backdoor front Saturday night.

Temperatures continue their climb across the state this afternoon, as much as 20° warmer than yesterday for parts of northeastern New Mexico. This warming trend will continue into Halloween as temperatures climb back to near and above normal across the state.

A weak backdoor cold front will move in Saturday night, bringing wind gusts up to 30 mph across the eastern plains. A light to moderate gap wind will develop Saturday night too for areas like Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Temperatures will be about 5-15° cooler across eastern New Mexico Sunday, while fairly stead west of the Rio Grande Valley.

Warmer weather continues to move in through next week. A few isolated showers will be possible early next week across the high terrain of wester New Mexico, otherwise a dry forecast is in store for the rest of us over the next several days.