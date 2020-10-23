Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

A significant storm system will impact New Mexico early next week bringing freezing temperatures, rain, freezing rain and snow starting Sunday night.

The fire danger will increase again Saturday afternoon across eastern New Mexico as westerly winds will be picking up with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Warmer weather will accompany the wind Saturday as well with highs climbing back above normal for most of the state.

A major storm system starts moving into the state by Sunday. Through the day, a powerful cold front will be sliding across the eastern plains, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures through the day. Meanwhile, rain and snow will start moving northern and central mountains by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will plunge statewide through the day on Monday as a powerful Pacific cold front sweeps across the state bringing widespread freezing temperatures by Tuesday morning.

Heavier precipitation will be setting up Sunday night and through the day on Monday into Tuesday. Heavy snow will be likely across the northern mountains and into southern Colorado, where some locations could pick up over a foot of snow, especially across mountain peaks and west facing slopes. Snow levels will drop to valley floors and lower elevations across northern and central New Mexico by Monday night, including Santa Fe and the Albuquerque metro area. Sleet and freezing rain will be a concern across southeastern New Mexico, while staying as mostly rain for those in the southwest.

Travel impacts will be likely early next week, especially across the high terrain and eastern New Mexico. Keep an eye on the changing weather forecast through this weekend, and plan your travel accordingly.