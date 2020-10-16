Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

A critical fire danger returns to parts of New Mexico Saturday as afternoon highs quickly rebound.

Cooler air has spilled into the western half of New Mexico this morning bringing more fall like temperatures. Warmer weather will return quickly Saturday afternoon across the entire state with a dry and warm northwesterly wind. 40 mph wind gusts will be possible in the afternoon down I-40 from the East Mountains to the Texas state line. This is where a critical fire danger will return too. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect Saturday.

Another cold front will move into eastern New Mexico on Sunday, dropping temperatures again for Sunday and Monday, but the rest of the state will not see any impacts. The rest of next week will continue to see dry and sunny weather as afternoon highs will stay above normal for this time of year.