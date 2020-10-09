Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

A storm system that will largely go around New Mexico this weekend will bring a cold front and strong winds Sunday, increasing the fire danger.

More record and near record heat returned to New Mexico this afternoon as our stretch of dry weather continues as well. Winds are expected to pick up a little bit Saturday afternoon, as afternoon highs will continue to push to near record temperatures again. A change is on the way Sunday though as a cold front sweeps across the state from the west. Winds are expected to gust up to 50 mph across parts of northeastern New Mexico Sunday afternoon. This will bring a critical fire danger.

Unfortunately, the cold front will not bring any precipitation to New Mexico. It also won’t bring a large drop in temperatures. Monday afternoon highs will be closer to normal for areas in northern New Mexico, but for the rest of the state, the warmer than normal temperatures will continue.

Warm weather builds again into the middle of next week ahead of another cold front Thursday.