Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Another weak, backdoor cold front will move into New Mexico this week, but we will continue to stay warm and dry through next week.

Warmer weather has returned to northeastern New Mexico today after a cold front Wednesday evening. A few clouds are moving in from the north today too, that will keep skies partly cloudy this evening into the overnight, however they will clear for this weekend.

Temperatures will stay above normal for this time of year this weekend despite another backdoor front Saturday. This will push through the gaps of the central mountain chain Saturday evening, bringing a gusty canyon wind as high as 35 mph. Breezier winds on Monday will help temperatures to warm around 10° above average on Monday, as the warm and dry weather will stick around through the end of next week.