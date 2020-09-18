Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Warm, fall weather and haze will continue into the weekend. Isolated rain possible over the northern mountains.

Smoke and haze has stuck around in New Mexico again today. As high pressure is nudged over southeastern New Mexico this weekend, some of the smoke will be trapped underneath, sticking with us through the weekend. Isolated rain chances will return to the northern mountains and western high terrain this weekend as well, but with little moisture in place, not much accumulating rainfall is expected. Temperatures will hover above normal for this time of year.

We hang onto above normal temperatures heading into the first official day of Fall on Tuesday as high pressure continues its influence. A few isolated rain chances will continue into the early and middle part of next week.