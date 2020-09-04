Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Record setting heat this weekend ahead of a dramatic change next week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Record and near record heat settles in this Labor Day weekend, but a blast of winter may be in store for parts of New Mexico early next week.

Hot weather will stick around through the holiday weekend. High temperatures will push record and near record territory, especially Sunday and Monday afternoon. A few isolated storms will be possible over northern and western New Mexico, along with the south central mountains Saturday. An isolated storm chance will continue to be possible over the mountains through Labor Day.

A dramatic change is on the way starting Tuesday. A strong cold front will sweep across the state bringing drastically colder temperatures by Wednesday morning and afternoon. Areas in northern and eastern New Mexico will likely see their first freezing temperatures of the year. The bigger question still is the extent of precipitation. Precipitation chances look better right now along and east of the central mountains and through the northern mountains. Snow is also looking more and more likely for areas in north-central and northeastern New Mexico. Snow levels could drop to as low as 5,000′ in upslope regions with accumulating snowfall very possible. Stay tuned as the forecast continues to be updated…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss