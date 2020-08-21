Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Hot and hazy weather continues into the weekend, with isolated storm chances over the mountains and nearby lower elevations.

High pressure will continue to waddle to our west, settling over the Four Corners this weekend. This will keep record and near record heat in place across central and western New Mexico. It will also bring in drier air across eastern New Mexico, cutting off chances for rain. However, it will bring in better moisture into western New Mexico by early next week, finally bringing back rain chances to areas like Farmington.

Much of eastern New Mexico will stay dry through next week, as afternoon high temperatures will cool off by a few degrees. Potentially promising signs late next week show a surge of monsoon moisture into the state, that could bring back better chances for rain a week from this weekend.