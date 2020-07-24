Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Flooding rainfall will be possible along and west of I-25 through the weekend as monsoon storms continue.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through midnight across central New Mexico, and until Saturday morning across southern parts of the state as storms will bring the threat for heavy rainfall through late tonight. Monsoon storms will continue through the weekend and into early next week. The monsoon moisture plume will stay centered over the western half of New Mexico, where the focus where heavy rainfall and flash flooding will continue.

A patter change is on the way later next week, as drier air will move into the state, cutting off rain chances for most by the end of the week. The drier air will bring much warmer weather back too.