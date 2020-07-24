Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Flash flooding threat will continue through the weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Flooding rainfall will be possible along and west of I-25 through the weekend as monsoon storms continue.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through midnight across central New Mexico, and until Saturday morning across southern parts of the state as storms will bring the threat for heavy rainfall through late tonight. Monsoon storms will continue through the weekend and into early next week. The monsoon moisture plume will stay centered over the western half of New Mexico, where the focus where heavy rainfall and flash flooding will continue.

A patter change is on the way later next week, as drier air will move into the state, cutting off rain chances for most by the end of the week. The drier air will bring much warmer weather back too.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss