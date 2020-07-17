Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

The monsoon is in full bloom as afternoon storm chances continue for the next several days.

Daily afternoon shower and storm chances will continue all the way into the end of next week across New Mexico and southern Colorado. The upper level high will continue to stay east of New Mexico pulling up moisture form Mexico. Another upper level high will build over northwestern Arizona, trapping the moisture in place across the state and fueling a better chance for storms Sunday into early next week.

However, being sandwiched between the two highs means that the storm motion will be slow to stationary. This will bring a flash flooding risk, especially across the higher terrain and burn scars.

Late next week, even better moisture looks to move into the state as these monsoonal storm chances look like they will be sticking around for a while!