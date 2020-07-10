Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Dangerous heat continues through the weekend. Parts of New Mexico will see isolated storm chances this weekend too.

Triple-digit heat has settled into much of the state, as Albuquerque saw it’s first official 100° day of the year this afternoon. The heat will peak across the state Saturday as the strong upper level high pressure responsible for the heat will peak in strength overhead tomorrow. A moist backdoor front will bring in better moisture across northern New Mexico and even into the middle Rio Grande Valley Saturday evening too. An isolated shower or storm will be possible Saturday across northeastern and southwestern New Mexico.

As the upper level high begins to weaken and move southeast on Sunday, temperatures will continue to be very hot across the state. However, with better moisture in place across the northern half of the state, an isolated shower and thunderstorm will be possible Sunday afternoon.

The heat continues for many into early next. Watching the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms across parts of the state too through most of next week.