Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Hotter temperatures this weekend

Smoke will linger across western New Mexico through the weekend. Temperatures climb through the weekend too with another chance for storms northeast.

Smoke is starting to clear out somewhat from the state as winds picked up this afternoon. Isolated storms will continue across far northeastern New Mexico, where a strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through late this evening.

More smoke will settle into parts of central and western New Mexico overnight, but not as thick as the last couple of days. Another isolated storm chance will be possible across northeastern New Mexico Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be climbing through the weekend, especially by Sunday.

High pressure will build into western New Mexico through early next week, and looks to keep the heat around for a while. Meanwhile, daily afternoon shower and thunderstorms chances look likely across northeastern New Mexico that could provide a little relief from the drought.

