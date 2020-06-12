Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Monsoon-like storms have popped up across central and western New Mexico this afternoon. Isolated storm chances continue in the afternoons this weekend.

Scattered showers and storms have returned across western and central New Mexico this afternoon, with an early monsoon-like weather pattern bringing in better moisture this afternoon across the northern half of the state. Strong outflow winds over 50 mph, blowing dust, lightning and localized heavy rainfall will be possible. Showers and storms will taper off after sunset this evening.

Another round of afternoon storms will pop up tomorrow across the high terrain of western New Mexico and drift to the lower elevations into the late afternoon and evening. Rain chances tomorrow will stay mainly west of I-25.

We see one more round of afternoon pop up afternoon storms on Sunday with the better chance in western and central New Mexico again, but dry air will start moving into the state, resulting in more virga than measurable rainfall.

Next week will be drier and even warmer for everyone across New Mexico and southern Colorado.