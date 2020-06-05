Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Heat, flooding, wind and fire danger in store across our area through Saturday

Storms, heat, flooding, wind, dust, fire, oh my! Rain and storm chances continue through Saturday, as winds pick up tomorrow bringing a critical fire danger across parts of the state.

An upper level storm system is brushing New Mexico today, providing lift for scattered showers and storms across western and central New Mexico. These storm chances will continue across the Four Corners region, the northern mountains, central mountains and the Rio Grande Valley through Saturday afternoon.

Strong winds will develop Saturday across New Mexico, with wind gusts as high as 60 mph in some locations. Combined with low humidity and warm weather, a critical fire danger will develop across western and northeastern New Mexico. That fire danger will continue through Sunday.

Windy weather will continue into Monday of next week as a cold front will move across the state, dropping afternoon high temperatures slightly into Wednesday. Warmer weather returns again by the end of the week.