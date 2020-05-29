Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Live Now
Scattered storms continue this weekend especially over the high terrain

Scattered afternoon storms continue this weekend especially over the high terrain as the heat sticks around. Storm chances return next week, with a chance for strong thunderstorms late into the week.

More scattered showers and storms have popped up today off the high terrain of the state in northern and western New Mexico, and along the central mountain chain. This weather pattern will continue through the weekend, with the potential for a strong storm in northeastern New Mexico on Saturday. Temperatures will remain above normal for many for the next seven days.

High terrain showers and storms will continue through next week. However, with better moisture setting up late in the week and more instability, a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across central and eastern New Mexico late into the week.

