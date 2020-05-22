Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Critical fire danger continues this weekend, but rain chances finally return starting Memorial Day.

Winds will be picking up Saturday across eastern New Mexico with wind gusts over 40 mph. Combined with warm weather and very low relative humidity, a critical fire danger will return to this part of the state. Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches will go into effect again Saturday across southern Colorado, and most of the eastern half of New Mexico.

Our weather pattern finally starts changing more dramatically Sunday. A cold front will move across the state, bringing rain and thunderstorm chances to the northeast on Sunday afternoon. However, an upper level low will become stuck over Texas through next week. This will bring in periodic cooler temperatures and an influx of moisture into the state, especially into eastern New Mexico, but potentially into central New Mexico. This will bring better rain chances on Memorial Day, but isolated thunderstorm chances almost every day next week across eastern New Mexico.