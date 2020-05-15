Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Chance for rain and storms will continue this weekend across northeastern and eastern New Mexico. Hot and dry weather to start next week, before another chance for storms returns on Tuesday.

Showers and storms have developed on the lee side of the Sangre de Cristo mountains in northeastern New Mexico this afternoon, a couple of which have been strong to severe. Storm chances will taper off across this part of the state later this evening. Most of the state will remain sunny, hot and dry. There is yet another small chance for isolated showers and storms this weekend across northeastern and eastern New Mexico thanks to a cold front front and dry line. Breezy winds will move into the Albuquerque metro early Sunday morning, along with an uptick in moisture, thanks to the backdoor cold front squeezing through the east canyon, however temperatures will not be any cooler.

A ridge builds into the state Monday, making it the hottest day for the next seven days. However, by Tuesday mid-level moisture builds into the state, bringing another chance for isolated showers and storms to New Mexico. Across central and western New Mexico, virga showers are likely with dry air at the surface, producing erratic and gusty winds. While a better chance for rain is in the eastern half of the state with better moisture.