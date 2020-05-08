Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Live Now
Dramatically cooler across parts of New Mexico today thanks to a strong cold front overnight. Warmer weather returns this weekend, along with building rain chances into Monday.

A strong cold front overnight has dropped temperatures over 35° from yesterday across eastern New Mexico. Cooler air has made it to every corner of the state today, including southern Colorado. Breezy weather has accompanied this cool down today too, but winds will be dying down tonight.

Warmer weather is on the way this weekend, along with chances for rain. Dry thunderstorms, posing a lightning danger rather than a rain threat, will be likely across the southwestern part of the state Saturday, spreading more northward into Sunday afternoon. Isolated rain and thunderstorm chances spread to most of the state late into Mother’s Day though. A better chance for rain and thunderstorms.

Warmer and drier weather returns the rest of next week.

