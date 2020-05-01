Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Record highs are being broken across the state once again today. The heat and record highs will continue into Monday of next week. Staying dry and warm all the way through next Friday.

Temperatures have climbed into the the triple-digits, 90s and 80s across New Mexico this afternoon, with many areas seeing record high temperatures today. Hot weather and record highs will continue through the weekend. If you plan on being outdoors, and keeping distant from other people, make sure you apply sunscreen and stay cool as the UV index will be very high. There is an elevated fire danger across much of the state into early next week with breezy afternoon winds.

This heat does not look to be going anywhere, anytime soon. While we won’t be looking at record highs next week, temperatures will continue to feel more like June than the beginning of May.