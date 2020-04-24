Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Lighter winds this weekend, with cooler temperatures Saturday across eastern New Mexico. A big warm up will start Sunday, with many areas nearing or breaking record high temperatures next week.

A cold front will keep temperatures below average Saturday across eastern New Mexico, while the central and western parts of the state will continue to hang onto warmer than normal temperatures. The entire state is in for a big warm up though starting Sunday, as a more summer-like weather patter builds in with an upper level high that will park over the state next week.

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday look like they are going to be the warmest days for most. Many areas will near or break record high temperatures. If Albuquerque actually sees 90° before Friday, it will be the earliest 90° day on record going back to 1893, and the first 90° day in the month of April.