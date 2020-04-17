Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Live Now
A couple quick-hitting, weak storm systems will move through the state, bringing isolated precipitation chances to northern New Mexico and windy weather everywhere. Warmer weather continues into next week with another rain chance Tuesday into Wednesday.

Two weak storm systems will pass through northern New Mexico Saturday and Sunday. These storms do not have a lot of moisture with them, so rain and mountain snow chances will remain limited and isolated to far northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. Meanwhile, Saturday will be the windiest day across New Mexico creating a critical fire danger across eastern and southern parts of the state. Breezy conditions continue into Sunday.

Temperatures keep climbing through next week, despite another storm system that will move through the state Tuesday into Wednesday. This storm looks to bring a better chance for rain along and north of I-40 on Wednesday. Again it will also bring in breezy conditions.

High temperatures will near 80° in Albuquerque on Thursday.

