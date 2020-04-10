Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Windier weather returns this weekend across the state. Isolated showers develop Saturday across southwestern New Mexico. Big changes start moving in on Sunday with much colder weather and rain and accumulating snow chances across the state.

An upper level low will move over southern New Mexico Saturday, bringing windy weather back to the state, along with isolated showers, thunderstorms and high terrain snow to southwestern New Mexico. Temperatures will stay mild through the day, but changes start moving in on Sunday.

A strong cold front will bring in sharply colder temperatures to eastern New Mexico late Sunday. Everybody will feel the chill by Monday as precipitation chances will set up west to east across central New Mexico. Accumulating snowfall will be possible in the northern mountains along with northeastern and east-central New Mexico along the I-25 and I-40 corridors.

Bitterly cold temperatures will follow in with this storm too, bringing widespread freezing conditions to many areas Monday night and Tuesday night. Warmer weather returns though late next week.