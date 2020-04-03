Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

A cold front today has brought temperatures as much as 30° colder across eastern New Mexico. Warmer weather will return this weekend.

Temperatures across the eastern part of the state are as much as 30° colder today compared to yesterday thanks to a cold front that has moved through. Temperatures are also a few degrees cooler in other areas of New Mexico, but still above average for this time of year. Southerly winds return to eastern New Mexico tomorrow, helping temperatures to climb back towards seasonal averages. Upper level westerly flow will also help to keep temperatures climbing through the weekend.

A critical fire danger will return to northeastern New Mexico Sunday and Monday with warmer weather, breezy conditions and dry weather. Temperatures will continue to stay warm into the middle of next until a storm system will move in late next week that will bring precipitation chances to the state.