Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Strong winds have returned again today as a cold front is moving across New Mexico. Colder temperatures are on tap for Saturday, but warming up again by Sunday.

Gusts are once again over 50 mph today across eastern New Mexico as a storm system is passing through the state. It has also sent a cold front across New Mexico, keeping temperatures as much as 20° colder today compared to yesterday. it is also bringing scattered light rain and snow across northern and western New Mexico.

Temperatures will fall to near and below freezing across most of the state, except for eastern New Mexico, by Saturday morning as temperatures stay below average in the afternoon. Warmer weather is on the way by Sunday, but breezy winds will stay with us through the weekend.

Winds stay breezy into next week as temperatures continue to warm.