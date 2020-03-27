Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Strong winds have returned again today as a cold front is moving across New Mexico. Colder temperatures are on tap for Saturday, but warming up again by Sunday.

Gusts are once again over 50 mph today across eastern New Mexico as a storm system is passing through the state. It has also sent a cold front across New Mexico, keeping temperatures as much as 20° colder today compared to yesterday. it is also bringing scattered light rain and snow across northern and western New Mexico.

Temperatures will fall to near and below freezing across most of the state, except for eastern New Mexico, by Saturday morning as temperatures stay below average in the afternoon. Warmer weather is on the way by Sunday, but breezy winds will stay with us through the weekend.

Winds stay breezy into next week as temperatures continue to warm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞