Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Mountain snow and scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for northern New Mexico Saturday. Much warmer weather, along with windy conditions, return for the first half of next week.

Upper level moisture is bringing in cloud cover, scattered light rain and mountain snow to parts of northwestern New Mexico today. A weak disturbance will move in Saturday afternoon, sparking off a couple thunderstorms north of I-40 Saturday afternoon, and producing a few inches of snow across the northern mountains and southern Colorado.

Quieter weather and lighter winds settle in for Sunday, but the break from the wind is short lived, as strong westerly winds will return through the first half of next week. This will help to bring in much warmer weather, including our likely first 70° of the year here into the metro. It will also bring a fire danger to much of the state.